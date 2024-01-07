Who’s the Best Team in the SoCon? See our Weekly Women's SoCon Power Rankings
See how every SoCon team measures up to the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.
SoCon Power Rankings
1. Chattanooga
- Current Record: 12-3 | Projected Record: 24-3
- Overall Rank: 109th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 232nd
- Last Game: W 65-59 vs North Carolina Central
Next Game
- Opponent: Mercer
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
2. East Tennessee State
- Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 20-7
- Overall Rank: 170th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 300th
- Last Game: W 65-53 vs Coker
Next Game
- Opponent: Samford
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
3. UNC Greensboro
- Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 15-10
- Overall Rank: 200th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 322nd
- Last Game: W 78-32 vs Livingstone
Next Game
- Opponent: Wofford
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
4. Samford
- Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 12-14
- Overall Rank: 215th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 202nd
- Last Game: W 74-50 vs Cumberland (TN)
Next Game
- Opponent: @ East Tennessee State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
5. Wofford
- Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 10-14
- Overall Rank: 226th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 233rd
- Last Game: W 74-43 vs North Greenville
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UNC Greensboro
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
6. Mercer
- Current Record: 6-10 | Projected Record: 12-18
- Overall Rank: 229th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 221st
- Last Game: W 70-54 vs Kennesaw State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Chattanooga
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
7. Furman
- Current Record: 10-6 | Projected Record: 11-16
- Overall Rank: 253rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 338th
- Last Game: W 93-40 vs Converse
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Western Carolina
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
8. Western Carolina
- Current Record: 5-10 | Projected Record: 2-24
- Overall Rank: 350th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 325th
- Last Game: W 58-39 vs Montreat
Next Game
- Opponent: Furman
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
