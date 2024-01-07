The field for the 2024 The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii at Plantation Course at Kapalua will include Patrick Cantlay. The competition takes place from January 4-7.

Looking to wager on Patrick Cantlay at The Sentry this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +1400 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

The Sentry Time and Date Info

Date: January 4-7, 2024

January 4-7, 2024 Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua

Plantation Course at Kapalua Location: Kapalua, Hawaii

Kapalua, Hawaii Par: 73 / 7,596 yards

+1400 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Patrick Cantlay Insights

Cantlay has finished below par on 14 occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has recorded the best score of the day in one of his last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in four rounds and the top 10 on five occasions.

Cantlay has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 11 times.

In his past five appearances, Cantlay has finished in the top five twice.

Cantlay has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of his past five tournaments, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Cantlay has finished in the top 20 in each of his past three tournaments.

Cantlay hopes to make the cut for the fifth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 14 -9 276 0 16 6 7 $12M

The Sentry Insights and Stats

Cantlay has two top-five finishes in his past five appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 10th.

In his last five attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

Cantlay finished 16th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,001 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,596-yard length for this tournament.

Plantation Course at Kapalua has seen an average tournament score of -11 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Cantlay has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,327 yards, 269 yards shorter than the 7,596-yard Plantation Course at Kapalua this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, higher than the -11 average at this course.

Cantlay's Last Time Out

Cantlay was rather mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the TOUR Championship, averaging 3.06 strokes to finish in the 45th percentile of the field.

He shot well to finish in the 76th percentile on par 4s at the TOUR Championship, averaging 3.9 strokes on those 48 holes.

Cantlay shot better than 34% of the competitors at the TOUR Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.36.

Cantlay carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the TOUR Championship, worse than the field average of two.

On the 16 par-3s at the TOUR Championship, Cantlay had two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.7).

Cantlay's 11 birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the TOUR Championship were more than the field average (9.5).

In that last competition, Cantlay's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 7.8).

Cantlay ended the TOUR Championship with a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, while the field averaged 5.1 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the TOUR Championship averaged 0.3 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Cantlay finished without one.

