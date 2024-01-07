The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, January 7 at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer model predicts the Buccaneers will win -- keep scrolling for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

The Buccaneers are averaging 318.3 yards per game on offense (23rd in NFL), and they rank 25th on defense with 353.3 yards allowed per game. This season has been difficult for the Panthers on both sides of the ball, as they are compiling only 14.8 points per game (second-worst) and allowing 25.4 points per game (third-worst).

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Buccaneers (-4.5) Over (37.5) Buccaneers 26, Panthers 15

Week 18 NFL Predictions

Panthers Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Panthers based on the moneyline is 35.1%.

Carolina has won five games against the spread this season, failing to cover or pushing 11 times.

The Panthers have not covered the spread this season (0-6 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Carolina and its opponent have combined to hit the over five out of 16 times this year.

This season, Panthers games have resulted in an average scoring total of 40.6, which is 3.1 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Buccaneers Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Buccaneers' implied win probability is 69.2%.

Tampa Bay has compiled a 10-6-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of six out of 16 Tampa Bay games this season have hit the over.

The point total average for Buccaneers games this season is 41.6, 4.1 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Panthers vs. Buccaneers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tampa Bay 21.2 20.3 17.6 17.1 24.8 23.5 Carolina 14.8 25.4 15.3 22 14.3 28.1

