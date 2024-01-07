Follow your fantasy players, prop bets or just kick back and enjoy the fun in Week 18 of the NFL season with NFL RedZone. Follow along and catch every touchdown from every game of today's slate, plus get coverage of key drives, highlights of big plays and everything you need to stay on top of the busy day of football. Find out all about the games you can expect to see today by reading the article below.

Date/Time TV Odds
Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Saints (-3)
Total: 42
Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Jaguars (-3.5)
Total: 41.5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Buccaneers (-4)
Total: 36.5
New York Jets at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Patriots (-2)
Total: 29
Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Lions (-4)
Total: 47.5
Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Bengals (-7.5)
Total: 37
Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: 49ers (-4)
Total: 40
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Packers (-3)
Total: 45.5
Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Raiders (-3)
Total: 37
Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Cowboys (-13)
Total: 46.5
Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Chargers (-3)
Total: 35
Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Seahawks (-3)
Total: 47.5
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Eagles (-5)
Total: 43

