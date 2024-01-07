A pair of hot squads square off when the Virginia Tech Hokies (11-2) host the NC State Wolfpack (14-0) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET. The Hokies are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Wolfpack, winners of 14 in a row.

NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACC Network Extra

NC State vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison

The Wolfpack score an average of 79.7 points per game, 22.9 more points than the 56.8 the Hokies give up.

When it scores more than 56.8 points, NC State is 14-0.

Virginia Tech has an 11-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 79.7 points.

The Hokies average 23.7 more points per game (81.7) than the Wolfpack allow (58).

Virginia Tech has an 11-2 record when scoring more than 58 points.

NC State is 14-0 when giving up fewer than 81.7 points.

This year the Hokies are shooting 48.1% from the field, 15.7% higher than the Wolfpack give up.

The Wolfpack make 45.4% of their shots from the field, 11% higher than the Hokies' defensive field-goal percentage.

NC State Leaders

Saniya Rivers: 13.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)

13.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28) River Baldwin: 11.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 BLK, 61.3 FG%

11.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 BLK, 61.3 FG% Aziaha James: 15.7 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (27-for-74)

15.7 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (27-for-74) Zoe Brooks: 10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)

10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28) Madison Hayes: 11 PTS, 51 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)

NC State Schedule