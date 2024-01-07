Sunday's game between the No. 3 NC State Wolfpack (14-0) and the No. 13 Virginia Tech Hokies (11-2) at Cassell Coliseum has a projected final score of 72-66 based on our computer prediction, with NC State taking home the win. Game time is at 12:00 PM on January 7.

The Wolfpack head into this contest on the heels of an 88-80 victory over Florida State on Thursday.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

NC State vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

NC State vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 72, Virginia Tech 66

NC State Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Wolfpack defeated the No. 5 Colorado Buffaloes, 78-60, on November 25.

The Wolfpack have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (two).

NC State has five wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the second-most in Division 1.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

NC State 2023-24 Best Wins

78-60 over Colorado (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 25

92-81 at home over UConn (No. 12/AP Poll) on November 12

88-80 at home over Florida State (No. 22/AP Poll) on January 4

70-62 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 42) on November 29

72-61 on the road over Virginia (No. 76) on December 31

NC State Leaders

Saniya Rivers: 13.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)

13.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28) River Baldwin: 11.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 BLK, 61.3 FG%

11.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 BLK, 61.3 FG% Aziaha James: 15.7 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (27-for-74)

15.7 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (27-for-74) Zoe Brooks: 10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)

10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28) Madison Hayes: 11 PTS, 51 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)

NC State Performance Insights

The Wolfpack outscore opponents by 21.7 points per game (posting 79.7 points per game, 31st in college basketball, and conceding 58 per contest, 72nd in college basketball) and have a +304 scoring differential.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.