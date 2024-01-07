See how every MEAC team measures up to the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

MEAC Power Rankings

1. Norfolk State

  • Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 24-4
  • Overall Rank: 138th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 336th
  • Last Game: W 94-33 vs South Carolina State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ North Carolina Central
  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8

2. Maryland-Eastern Shore

  • Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 16-10
  • Overall Rank: 227th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 216th
  • Last Game: L 48-45 vs Morgan State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Coppin State
  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8

3. Coppin State

  • Current Record: 4-11 | Projected Record: 11-17
  • Overall Rank: 266th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 197th
  • Last Game: W 64-51 vs Delaware State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Maryland-Eastern Shore
  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8

4. Howard

  • Current Record: 3-12 | Projected Record: 10-18
  • Overall Rank: 267th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 260th
  • Last Game: L 79-76 vs North Carolina Central

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ South Carolina State
  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8

5. Morgan State

  • Current Record: 6-10 | Projected Record: 12-15
  • Overall Rank: 281st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 129th
  • Last Game: W 48-45 vs Maryland-Eastern Shore

Next Game

  • Opponent: Delaware State
  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8

6. North Carolina Central

  • Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 8-18
  • Overall Rank: 318th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 304th
  • Last Game: W 79-76 vs Howard

Next Game

  • Opponent: Norfolk State
  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8

7. Delaware State

  • Current Record: 4-10 | Projected Record: 3-22
  • Overall Rank: 339th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 117th
  • Last Game: L 64-51 vs Coppin State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Morgan State
  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8

8. South Carolina State

  • Current Record: 1-15 | Projected Record: 2-27
  • Overall Rank: 354th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 288th
  • Last Game: L 94-33 vs Norfolk State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Howard
  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8

