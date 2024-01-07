Who’s the Best Team in the MEAC? See our Weekly Women's MEAC Power Rankings
See how every MEAC team measures up to the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Other Conference Power Rankings
- Click here for MAAC Power Rankings
- Click here for Summit Power Rankings
- Click here for NEC Power Rankings
- Click here for ASUN Power Rankings
- Click here for Big South Power Rankings
- Click here for Southland Power Rankings
- Click here for ACC Power Rankings
- Click here for CAA Power Rankings
- Click here for Big 12 Power Rankings
- Click here for MVC Power Rankings
MEAC Power Rankings
1. Norfolk State
- Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 24-4
- Overall Rank: 138th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 336th
- Last Game: W 94-33 vs South Carolina State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ North Carolina Central
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8
2. Maryland-Eastern Shore
- Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 16-10
- Overall Rank: 227th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 216th
- Last Game: L 48-45 vs Morgan State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Coppin State
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8
3. Coppin State
- Current Record: 4-11 | Projected Record: 11-17
- Overall Rank: 266th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 197th
- Last Game: W 64-51 vs Delaware State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Maryland-Eastern Shore
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8
4. Howard
- Current Record: 3-12 | Projected Record: 10-18
- Overall Rank: 267th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 260th
- Last Game: L 79-76 vs North Carolina Central
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ South Carolina State
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8
5. Morgan State
- Current Record: 6-10 | Projected Record: 12-15
- Overall Rank: 281st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 129th
- Last Game: W 48-45 vs Maryland-Eastern Shore
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Delaware State
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8
6. North Carolina Central
- Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 8-18
- Overall Rank: 318th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 304th
- Last Game: W 79-76 vs Howard
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Norfolk State
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8
7. Delaware State
- Current Record: 4-10 | Projected Record: 3-22
- Overall Rank: 339th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 117th
- Last Game: L 64-51 vs Coppin State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Morgan State
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8
8. South Carolina State
- Current Record: 1-15 | Projected Record: 2-27
- Overall Rank: 354th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 288th
- Last Game: L 94-33 vs Norfolk State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Howard
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.