See how every MEAC team measures up to the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

1. Norfolk State

Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 24-4

11-4 | 24-4 Overall Rank: 138th

138th Strength of Schedule Rank: 336th

336th Last Game: W 94-33 vs South Carolina State

Next Game

Opponent: @ North Carolina Central

@ North Carolina Central Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8

2. Maryland-Eastern Shore

Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 16-10

7-8 | 16-10 Overall Rank: 227th

227th Strength of Schedule Rank: 216th

216th Last Game: L 48-45 vs Morgan State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Coppin State

@ Coppin State Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8

3. Coppin State

Current Record: 4-11 | Projected Record: 11-17

4-11 | 11-17 Overall Rank: 266th

266th Strength of Schedule Rank: 197th

197th Last Game: W 64-51 vs Delaware State

Next Game

Opponent: Maryland-Eastern Shore

Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8

4. Howard

Current Record: 3-12 | Projected Record: 10-18

3-12 | 10-18 Overall Rank: 267th

267th Strength of Schedule Rank: 260th

260th Last Game: L 79-76 vs North Carolina Central

Next Game

Opponent: @ South Carolina State

@ South Carolina State Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8

5. Morgan State

Current Record: 6-10 | Projected Record: 12-15

6-10 | 12-15 Overall Rank: 281st

281st Strength of Schedule Rank: 129th

129th Last Game: W 48-45 vs Maryland-Eastern Shore

Next Game

Opponent: Delaware State

Delaware State Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8

6. North Carolina Central

Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 8-18

6-9 | 8-18 Overall Rank: 318th

318th Strength of Schedule Rank: 304th

304th Last Game: W 79-76 vs Howard

Next Game

Opponent: Norfolk State

Norfolk State Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8

7. Delaware State

Current Record: 4-10 | Projected Record: 3-22

4-10 | 3-22 Overall Rank: 339th

339th Strength of Schedule Rank: 117th

117th Last Game: L 64-51 vs Coppin State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Morgan State

@ Morgan State Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8

8. South Carolina State

Current Record: 1-15 | Projected Record: 2-27

1-15 | 2-27 Overall Rank: 354th

354th Strength of Schedule Rank: 288th

288th Last Game: L 94-33 vs Norfolk State

Next Game