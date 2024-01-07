Will Ihmir Smith-Marsette Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Ihmir Smith-Marsette did not participate in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. All of Smith-Marsette's stats can be found on this page.
Smith-Marsette's season stats include 45 yards on seven receptions (6.4 per catch) and zero touchdowns, plus eight carries for 74 yards one touchdown. He has been targeted eight times.
Ihmir Smith-Marsette Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Illness
- The Panthers have one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Darrell Demont Chark Jr. (LP/foot): 33 Rec; 479 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs
Panthers vs. Buccaneers Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Smith-Marsette 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|8
|7
|45
|45
|0
|6.4
Smith-Marsette Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 12
|@Titans
|1
|1
|14
|0
|Week 14
|@Saints
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Falcons
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Week 16
|Packers
|1
|1
|18
|0
|Week 17
|@Jaguars
|3
|3
|12
|0
