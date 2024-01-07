East Carolina vs. Tulsa January 7 Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's AAC slate includes the East Carolina Pirates (7-5, 0-0 AAC) against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (8-3, 0-0 AAC), at 3:00 PM ET on ESPNU.
East Carolina vs. Tulsa Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
East Carolina Players to Watch
- RJ Felton: 16.8 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Brandon Johnson: 14.2 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ezra Ausar: 13.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Bobby Pettiford: 9.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaden Walker: 6.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
Tulsa Players to Watch
- PJ Haggerty: 16.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Cobe Williams: 12.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jared Garcia: 10.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Isaiah Barnes: 9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tyshawn Archie: 8.6 PTS, 1.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
East Carolina vs. Tulsa Stat Comparison
|East Carolina Rank
|East Carolina AVG
|Tulsa AVG
|Tulsa Rank
|194th
|74.5
|Points Scored
|75.5
|168th
|121st
|68.7
|Points Allowed
|67.2
|97th
|183rd
|36.7
|Rebounds
|37.0
|167th
|60th
|10.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.5
|230th
|237th
|6.9
|3pt Made
|6.9
|237th
|243rd
|12.6
|Assists
|11.7
|300th
|70th
|10.4
|Turnovers
|14.1
|326th
