The Duke Blue Devils' (9-5) ACC schedule includes Sunday's matchup with the Virginia Cavaliers (8-5) at John Paul Jones Arena. It starts at 12:00 PM ET.

Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia TV: CW

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Duke vs. Virginia Scoring Comparison

The Blue Devils score an average of 72.3 points per game, 8.0 more points than the 64.3 the Cavaliers allow.

Duke has put together a 9-1 record in games it scores more than 64.3 points.

Virginia's record is 6-3 when it gives up fewer than 72.3 points.

The Cavaliers score 75.6 points per game, 14.7 more points than the 60.9 the Blue Devils allow.

Virginia is 8-4 when scoring more than 60.9 points.

Duke has a 9-2 record when giving up fewer than 75.6 points.

This year the Cavaliers are shooting 38.8% from the field, only 1.4% higher than Blue Devils concede.

The Blue Devils make 45.6% of their shots from the field, 9% higher than the Cavaliers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Duke Leaders

Oluchi Okananwa: 10.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 50.5 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34)

10.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 50.5 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34) Taina Mair: 11.7 PTS, 2.1 STL, 44.0 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (16-for-50)

11.7 PTS, 2.1 STL, 44.0 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (16-for-50) Jadyn Donovan: 6.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK, 51.3 FG%

6.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK, 51.3 FG% Reigan Richardson: 11.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.1 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (16-for-42)

11.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.1 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (16-for-42) Ashlon Jackson: 10.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.4 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (21-for-57)

Duke Schedule