Sunday's A-10 schedule includes the Davidson Wildcats (11-1) facing the VCU Rams (11-1) at 2:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Davidson vs. VCU Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

2:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

Davidson Players to Watch

Millie Prior: 11.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.1 BLK

11.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.1 BLK Charlise Dunn: 11.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Suzi-Rose Deegan: 14.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Issy Morgan: 8.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Maddie Plank: 5.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

VCU Players to Watch

Sarah Te-Biasu: 13.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Timaya Lewis-Eutsey: 13.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Mary-Anna Asare: 12.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Mykel Parham: 5.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

5.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Jennifer Ezeh: 6.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

