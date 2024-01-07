Sunday's contest features the Davidson Wildcats (12-1) and the VCU Rams (12-2) clashing at John M. Belk Arena (on January 7) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 64-57 win for Davidson.

The Wildcats came out on top in their most recent game 69-50 against La Salle on Tuesday.

Davidson vs. VCU Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Davidson vs. VCU Score Prediction

Prediction: Davidson 64, VCU 57

Other A-10 Predictions

Davidson Schedule Analysis

On November 16, the Wildcats registered their best win of the season, a 69-62 victory over the Duke Blue Devils, who are a top 50 team (No. 24), according to our computer rankings.

The Wildcats have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (one).

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Davidson is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most wins.

Davidson 2023-24 Best Wins

69-62 on the road over Duke (No. 24) on November 16

83-56 on the road over Charlotte (No. 112) on December 21

57-52 at home over Wake Forest (No. 146) on November 11

64-41 at home over Appalachian State (No. 184) on November 29

81-51 at home over Wofford (No. 226) on November 21

Davidson Leaders

Millie Prior: 12.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.9 BLK, 62.1 FG%

12.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.9 BLK, 62.1 FG% Charlise Dunn: 11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.2 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (23-for-70)

11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.2 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (23-for-70) Suzi-Rose Deegan: 13.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.7 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (15-for-46)

13.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.7 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (15-for-46) Issy Morgan: 8.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)

8.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18) Mallorie Haines: 8.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 54.7 FG%, 55.8 3PT% (29-for-52)

Davidson Performance Insights

The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 21.3 points per game with a +277 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.6 points per game (84th in college basketball) and allow 52.3 per outing (13th in college basketball).

Offensively, the Wildcats have performed better in home games this season, putting up 75.5 points per game, compared to 70.6 per game on the road.

Davidson is surrendering 48.8 points per game this season at home, which is 9.2 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (58.0).

