Darrell Demont Chark Jr. was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers have a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. Looking for Chark's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

In the air, Chark has been targeted 62 times, with season stats of 479 yards on 33 receptions (14.5 per catch) and five TDs.

Darrell Demont Chark Jr. Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Foot

The Panthers have one other receiver on the injury list this week: Ihmir Smith-Marsette (DNP/illness): 7 Rec; 45 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 18 Injury Reports

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Chark 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 62 33 479 65 5 14.5

Chark Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Saints 1 1 15 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 11 4 86 1 Week 4 Vikings 3 2 28 0 Week 5 @Lions 6 3 42 1 Week 6 @Dolphins 6 3 26 0 Week 8 Texans 4 2 23 0 Week 9 Colts 3 2 9 1 Week 12 @Titans 4 3 34 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 4 3 56 0 Week 14 @Saints 4 2 26 0 Week 15 Falcons 2 1 18 0 Week 16 Packers 8 6 98 2 Week 17 @Jaguars 6 1 18 0

