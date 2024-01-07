Will Darrell Demont Chark Jr. Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Darrell Demont Chark Jr. was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers have a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. Looking for Chark's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
In the air, Chark has been targeted 62 times, with season stats of 479 yards on 33 receptions (14.5 per catch) and five TDs.
Darrell Demont Chark Jr. Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Foot
- The Panthers have one other receiver on the injury list this week:
- Ihmir Smith-Marsette (DNP/illness): 7 Rec; 45 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 18 Injury Reports
Panthers vs. Buccaneers Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Read More About This Game
Chark 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|62
|33
|479
|65
|5
|14.5
Chark Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|Saints
|1
|1
|15
|0
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|11
|4
|86
|1
|Week 4
|Vikings
|3
|2
|28
|0
|Week 5
|@Lions
|6
|3
|42
|1
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|6
|3
|26
|0
|Week 8
|Texans
|4
|2
|23
|0
|Week 9
|Colts
|3
|2
|9
|1
|Week 12
|@Titans
|4
|3
|34
|0
|Week 13
|@Buccaneers
|4
|3
|56
|0
|Week 14
|@Saints
|4
|2
|26
|0
|Week 15
|Falcons
|2
|1
|18
|0
|Week 16
|Packers
|8
|6
|98
|2
|Week 17
|@Jaguars
|6
|1
|18
|0
