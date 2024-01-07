Campbell vs. Monmouth January 7 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Campbell Camels (7-4) face a fellow CAA squad, the Monmouth Hawks (6-4), on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at OceanFirst Bank Center. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Campbell vs. Monmouth Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Campbell Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Campbell Players to Watch
- Christabel Ezumah: 11.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Shy Tuelle: 9.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Gemma Nunez: 6.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Svenia Nurenberg: 7.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Audrey Fuller: 5.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Monmouth Players to Watch
- Belle Kranbuhl: 5.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Kaci Donovan: 13.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Taisha Exanor: 7.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Jania Hall: 7.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jaye Haynes: 6.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.