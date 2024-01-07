Sunday's game at OceanFirst Bank Center has the Monmouth Hawks (7-5) taking on the Campbell Camels (7-5) at 2:00 PM ET on January 7. Our computer prediction projects a 61-55 victory for Monmouth, who are favored by our model.

The Camels' last game on Friday ended in a 73-43 loss to Stony Brook.

Campbell vs. Monmouth Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey

Campbell vs. Monmouth Score Prediction

Prediction: Monmouth 61, Campbell 55

Campbell Schedule Analysis

Against the Western Michigan Broncos on November 24, the Camels captured their best win of the season, a 70-61 victory.

Campbell has tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (two).

Campbell 2023-24 Best Wins

70-61 over Western Michigan (No. 265) on November 24

68-55 on the road over Coppin State (No. 288) on November 9

60-46 over Morgan State (No. 300) on November 23

74-61 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 327) on December 5

70-52 at home over Western Carolina (No. 352) on November 18

Campbell Leaders

Christabel Ezumah: 11.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.9 BLK, 58.0 FG%

11.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.9 BLK, 58.0 FG% Shy Tuelle: 9.2 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (30-for-78)

9.2 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (30-for-78) Svenia Nurenberg: 7.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.8 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)

7.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.8 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21) Gemma Nunez: 6.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.8 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

6.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.8 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Brittany Staves: 6.9 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)

Campbell Performance Insights

The Camels have a +137 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.4 points per game. They're putting up 64.0 points per game, 215th in college basketball, and are allowing 52.6 per contest to rank 14th in college basketball.

The Camels are putting up more points at home (87.8 per game) than away (47.8).

At home Campbell is conceding 44.5 points per game, 13.2 fewer points than it is on the road (57.7).

