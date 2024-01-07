Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the Big South, and which teams are at the bottom? To get you caught up on where each team stands, take a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Other Conference Power Rankings

Big South Power Rankings

1. Presbyterian Current Record: 10-7 | Projected Record: 18-10

10-7 | 18-10 Overall Rank: 250th

250th Strength of Schedule Rank: 297th

297th Last Game: W 55-46 vs UNC Asheville Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: @ Winthrop

@ Winthrop Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 2. High Point Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 13-14

6-9 | 13-14 Overall Rank: 269th

269th Strength of Schedule Rank: 124th

124th Last Game: W 74-64 vs Gardner-Webb Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: @ UNC Asheville

@ UNC Asheville Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 3. South Carolina Upstate Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 16-12

7-8 | 16-12 Overall Rank: 270th

270th Strength of Schedule Rank: 306th

306th Last Game: W 52-51 vs Winthrop Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: Charleston Southern

Charleston Southern Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13 4. Radford Current Record: 5-10 | Projected Record: 14-15

5-10 | 14-15 Overall Rank: 286th

286th Strength of Schedule Rank: 237th

237th Last Game: W 65-61 vs High Point Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: Longwood

Longwood Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 5. UNC Asheville Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 13-14

6-9 | 13-14 Overall Rank: 302nd

302nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 353rd

353rd Last Game: L 55-46 vs Presbyterian Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: High Point

High Point Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 6. Winthrop Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 11-15

7-8 | 11-15 Overall Rank: 304th

304th Strength of Schedule Rank: 283rd

283rd Last Game: L 52-51 vs South Carolina Upstate Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: Presbyterian

Presbyterian Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 7. Charleston Southern Current Record: 4-11 | Projected Record: 9-19

4-11 | 9-19 Overall Rank: 317th

317th Strength of Schedule Rank: 209th

209th Last Game: L 66-57 vs Longwood Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: Gardner-Webb

Gardner-Webb Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 8. Longwood Current Record: 3-11 | Projected Record: 3-24

3-11 | 3-24 Overall Rank: 340th

340th Strength of Schedule Rank: 204th

204th Last Game: W 66-57 vs Charleston Southern Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: @ Radford

@ Radford Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 9. Gardner-Webb Current Record: 1-13 | Projected Record: 2-27

1-13 | 2-27 Overall Rank: 346th

346th Strength of Schedule Rank: 138th

138th Last Game: L 74-64 vs High Point Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: @ Charleston Southern

@ Charleston Southern Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

Sportsbook Promo Codes