Who’s the Best Team in the Big South? See our Weekly Big South Power Rankings
Want to know which basketball team is on top of the Big South? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.
Big South Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. High Point
- Current Record: 13-4 | Projected Record: 23-6
- Overall Rank: 119th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 316th
- Last Game: W 85-76 vs Gardner-Webb
Next Game
- Opponent: UNC Asheville
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Longwood
- Current Record: 13-4 | Projected Record: 23-5
- Overall Rank: 138th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 356th
- Last Game: W 77-56 vs Charleston Southern
Next Game
- Opponent: Radford
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
3. Winthrop
- Current Record: 11-6 | Projected Record: 19-9
- Overall Rank: 161st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 227th
- Last Game: W 82-80 vs South Carolina Upstate
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Presbyterian
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Radford
- Current Record: 10-6 | Projected Record: 17-12
- Overall Rank: 192nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 197th
- Last Game: L 85-71 vs High Point
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Longwood
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
5. UNC Asheville
- Current Record: 10-7 | Projected Record: 13-15
- Overall Rank: 218th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 202nd
- Last Game: W 84-80 vs Presbyterian
Next Game
- Opponent: @ High Point
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Gardner-Webb
- Current Record: 5-11 | Projected Record: 10-18
- Overall Rank: 234th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 59th
- Last Game: L 85-76 vs High Point
Next Game
- Opponent: Charleston Southern
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. South Carolina Upstate
- Current Record: 5-10 | Projected Record: 4-22
- Overall Rank: 310th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 194th
- Last Game: L 82-80 vs Winthrop
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Charleston Southern
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Presbyterian
- Current Record: 9-8 | Projected Record: 8-20
- Overall Rank: 317th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 361st
- Last Game: L 84-80 vs UNC Asheville
Next Game
- Opponent: Winthrop
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Charleston Southern
- Current Record: 4-11 | Projected Record: 2-24
- Overall Rank: 336th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 150th
- Last Game: L 77-56 vs Longwood
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Gardner-Webb
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
