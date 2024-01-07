Who’s the Best Team in the ASUN? See our Weekly Women's ASUN Power Rankings
See how each ASUN team stacks up against the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.
ASUN Power Rankings
1. FGCU
- Current Record: 12-4 | Projected Record: 24-4
- Overall Rank: 55th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 67th
- Last Game: W 70-38 vs North Florida
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Stetson
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
2. Central Arkansas
- Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 18-9
- Overall Rank: 146th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 282nd
- Last Game: W 83-62 vs North Alabama
Next Game
- Opponent: Lipscomb
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
3. Lipscomb
- Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 17-10
- Overall Rank: 158th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 180th
- Last Game: W 76-65 vs Bellarmine
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Central Arkansas
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
4. Austin Peay
- Current Record: 9-7 | Projected Record: 17-10
- Overall Rank: 181st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 265th
- Last Game: W 62-52 vs Eastern Kentucky
Next Game
- Opponent: @ North Alabama
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
5. Eastern Kentucky
- Current Record: 11-5 | Projected Record: 21-7
- Overall Rank: 183rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 294th
- Last Game: L 62-52 vs Austin Peay
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Bellarmine
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
6. North Florida
- Current Record: 6-10 | Projected Record: 9-18
- Overall Rank: 246th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 91st
- Last Game: L 70-38 vs FGCU
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Kennesaw State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
7. Kennesaw State
- Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 9-18
- Overall Rank: 254th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 81st
- Last Game: W 61-42 vs Queens (NC)
Next Game
- Opponent: North Florida
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
8. Stetson
- Current Record: 7-9 | Projected Record: 12-16
- Overall Rank: 263rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 301st
- Last Game: W 59-53 vs Jacksonville
Next Game
- Opponent: FGCU
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
9. Jacksonville
- Current Record: 4-11 | Projected Record: 7-20
- Overall Rank: 287th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 77th
- Last Game: L 59-53 vs Stetson
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Queens (NC)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
10. Bellarmine
- Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 5-21
- Overall Rank: 303rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 144th
- Last Game: L 76-65 vs Lipscomb
Next Game
- Opponent: Eastern Kentucky
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
11. North Alabama
- Current Record: 4-10 | Projected Record: 5-22
- Overall Rank: 306th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 213th
- Last Game: L 83-62 vs Central Arkansas
Next Game
- Opponent: Austin Peay
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
12. Queens (NC)
- Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 3-23
- Overall Rank: 345th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 349th
- Last Game: L 61-42 vs Kennesaw State
Next Game
- Opponent: Jacksonville
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
