See how each ASUN team stacks up against the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Other Conference Power Rankings

ASUN Power Rankings

1. FGCU

  • Current Record: 12-4 | Projected Record: 24-4
  • Overall Rank: 55th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 67th
  • Last Game: W 70-38 vs North Florida

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Stetson
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

2. Central Arkansas

  • Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 18-9
  • Overall Rank: 146th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 282nd
  • Last Game: W 83-62 vs North Alabama

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Lipscomb
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

3. Lipscomb

  • Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 17-10
  • Overall Rank: 158th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 180th
  • Last Game: W 76-65 vs Bellarmine

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Central Arkansas
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

4. Austin Peay

  • Current Record: 9-7 | Projected Record: 17-10
  • Overall Rank: 181st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 265th
  • Last Game: W 62-52 vs Eastern Kentucky

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ North Alabama
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

5. Eastern Kentucky

  • Current Record: 11-5 | Projected Record: 21-7
  • Overall Rank: 183rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 294th
  • Last Game: L 62-52 vs Austin Peay

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Bellarmine
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

6. North Florida

  • Current Record: 6-10 | Projected Record: 9-18
  • Overall Rank: 246th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 91st
  • Last Game: L 70-38 vs FGCU

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Kennesaw State
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

7. Kennesaw State

  • Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 9-18
  • Overall Rank: 254th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 81st
  • Last Game: W 61-42 vs Queens (NC)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: North Florida
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

8. Stetson

  • Current Record: 7-9 | Projected Record: 12-16
  • Overall Rank: 263rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 301st
  • Last Game: W 59-53 vs Jacksonville

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: FGCU
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

9. Jacksonville

  • Current Record: 4-11 | Projected Record: 7-20
  • Overall Rank: 287th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 77th
  • Last Game: L 59-53 vs Stetson

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Queens (NC)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

10. Bellarmine

  • Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 5-21
  • Overall Rank: 303rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 144th
  • Last Game: L 76-65 vs Lipscomb

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Eastern Kentucky
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

11. North Alabama

  • Current Record: 4-10 | Projected Record: 5-22
  • Overall Rank: 306th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 213th
  • Last Game: L 83-62 vs Central Arkansas

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Austin Peay
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

12. Queens (NC)

  • Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 3-23
  • Overall Rank: 345th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 349th
  • Last Game: L 61-42 vs Kennesaw State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Jacksonville
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

Sportsbook Promo Codes

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.