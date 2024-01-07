Adam Thielen and the Carolina Panthers play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 18 at Bank of America Stadium, where they'll face Antoine Winfield Jr. and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense. For more stats and analysis on the Panthers pass catchers' matchup versus the Buccaneers' pass defense, continue reading.

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Adam Thielen Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Buccaneers 126.8 7.9 29 86 7.05

Adam Thielen vs. Antoine Winfield Jr. Insights

Adam Thielen & the Panthers' Offense

Adam Thielen has collected 101 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 1,002 (62.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 134 times and has four touchdowns.

Through the air, Carolina is bottom-10 in passing yards this year, ranking second-last in the NFL with 2,673 total passing yards (167.1 per game). It also ranks 32nd in yards per attempt (4.7).

The Panthers' offense has been stuck in neutral this season, as it ranks 31st in the league with 14.8 points per contest. When it comes to yards, the team ranks 32nd with 4,311 total yards (269.4 per game).

Carolina ranks 12th in the NFL in pass rate, airing it out 35.5 times per game.

In the red zone, the Panthers air it out less frequently than most of the league, throwing 40 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (41.2% red-zone pass rate), which ranks third in the NFL.

Antoine Winfield Jr. & the Buccaneers' Defense

Antoine Winfield Jr. has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 117 tackles, 5.0 TFL, five sacks, and 12 passes defended to his name.

In the air, Tampa Bay has given up the highest amount of passing yards in the NFL, 3,697 (231.1 per game).

The Buccaneers are conceding the ninth-fewest points in the league, 20.3 per game.

10 players have recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Tampa Bay this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed 21 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Adam Thielen vs. Antoine Winfield Jr. Advanced Stats

Adam Thielen Antoine Winfield Jr. Rec. Targets 134 44 Def. Targets Receptions 101 12 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 9.9 29 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1002 117 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 62.6 7.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 342 5.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 14 5.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 3 Interceptions

