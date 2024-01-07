Who is the team to beat at the top of the ACC this college basketball season? Our power rankings below tell you all you need to know about each team.

1. NC State

Current Record: 14-1 | Projected Record: 29-1

14-1 | 29-1 Overall Rank: 9th

9th Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th

10th Last Game: L 63-62 vs Virginia Tech

Next Game

Opponent: Virginia

Virginia Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

2. Louisville

Current Record: 13-2 | Projected Record: 27-4

13-2 | 27-4 Overall Rank: 18th

18th Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th

16th Last Game: W 61-44 vs Duke

Next Game

Opponent: @ Pittsburgh

@ Pittsburgh Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

3. Notre Dame

Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 21-8

10-3 | 21-8 Overall Rank: 21st

21st Strength of Schedule Rank: 66th

66th Last Game: L 61-57 vs North Carolina

Next Game

Opponent: Boston College

Boston College Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

4. Duke

Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 20-9

10-5 | 20-9 Overall Rank: 25th

25th Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th

5th Last Game: W 60-56 vs Virginia

Next Game

Opponent: Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 14

5. Virginia Tech

Current Record: 12-2 | Projected Record: 21-8

12-2 | 21-8 Overall Rank: 27th

27th Strength of Schedule Rank: 121st

121st Last Game: W 63-62 vs NC State

Next Game

Opponent: Miami (FL)

Miami (FL) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

6. North Carolina

Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 20-10

11-4 | 20-10 Overall Rank: 31st

31st Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th

26th Last Game: W 61-57 vs Notre Dame

Next Game

Opponent: @ Florida State

@ Florida State Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

7. Florida State

Current Record: 12-4 | Projected Record: 23-7

12-4 | 23-7 Overall Rank: 32nd

32nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 40th

40th Last Game: W 78-72 vs Clemson

Next Game

Opponent: North Carolina

North Carolina Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

8. Miami (FL)

Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 19-10

11-3 | 19-10 Overall Rank: 50th

50th Strength of Schedule Rank: 107th

107th Last Game: W 77-47 vs Wake Forest

Next Game

Opponent: @ Virginia Tech

@ Virginia Tech Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

9. Syracuse

Current Record: 12-2 | Projected Record: 18-11

12-2 | 18-11 Overall Rank: 56th

56th Strength of Schedule Rank: 160th

160th Last Game: W 71-64 vs Boston College

Next Game

Opponent: @ Wake Forest

@ Wake Forest Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on Thursday, January 11

11:30 AM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

10. Georgia Tech

Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 17-13

11-4 | 17-13 Overall Rank: 58th

58th Strength of Schedule Rank: 78th

78th Last Game: W 68-58 vs Pittsburgh

Next Game

Opponent: Clemson

Clemson Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

11. Virginia

Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 12-17

8-6 | 12-17 Overall Rank: 77th

77th Strength of Schedule Rank: 74th

74th Last Game: L 60-56 vs Duke

Next Game

Opponent: @ NC State

@ NC State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

12. Boston College

Current Record: 9-7 | Projected Record: 13-18

9-7 | 13-18 Overall Rank: 85th

85th Strength of Schedule Rank: 134th

134th Last Game: L 71-64 vs Syracuse

Next Game

Opponent: @ Notre Dame

@ Notre Dame Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

13. Clemson

Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 12-18

8-7 | 12-18 Overall Rank: 89th

89th Strength of Schedule Rank: 63rd

63rd Last Game: L 78-72 vs Florida State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Georgia Tech

@ Georgia Tech Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

14. Wake Forest

Current Record: 4-11 | Projected Record: 4-26

4-11 | 4-26 Overall Rank: 153rd

153rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th

18th Last Game: L 77-47 vs Miami (FL)

Next Game

Opponent: Syracuse

Syracuse Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on Thursday, January 11

11:30 AM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

15. Pittsburgh

Current Record: 6-10 | Projected Record: 7-24

6-10 | 7-24 Overall Rank: 178th

178th Strength of Schedule Rank: 163rd

163rd Last Game: L 68-58 vs Georgia Tech

Next Game