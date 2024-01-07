Want to know which basketball team sits on top of the AAC? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Florida Atlantic

Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 26-5

11-4 | 26-5 Odds to Win AAC: -155

-155 Overall Rank: 28th

28th Strength of Schedule Rank: 36th

36th Last Game: L 70-68 vs Charlotte

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Tulane

@ Tulane Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. Memphis

Current Record: 13-2 | Projected Record: 27-4

13-2 | 27-4 Odds to Win AAC: +180

+180 Overall Rank: 38th

38th Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th

28th Last Game: W 62-59 vs SMU

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: UTSA

UTSA Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. SMU

Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 23-7

10-5 | 23-7 Odds to Win AAC: +900

+900 Overall Rank: 44th

44th Strength of Schedule Rank: 77th

77th Last Game: L 62-59 vs Memphis

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ East Carolina

@ East Carolina Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. North Texas

Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 18-10

9-5 | 18-10 Odds to Win AAC: +1400

+1400 Overall Rank: 74th

74th Strength of Schedule Rank: 82nd

82nd Last Game: W 70-56 vs Tulane

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Temple

Temple Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Charlotte

Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 18-11

7-7 | 18-11 Odds to Win AAC: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 106th

106th Strength of Schedule Rank: 37th

37th Last Game: W 70-68 vs Florida Atlantic

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Tulsa

Tulsa Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Tulane

Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 16-13

10-4 | 16-13 Odds to Win AAC: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 115th

115th Strength of Schedule Rank: 239th

239th Last Game: L 70-56 vs North Texas

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Florida Atlantic

Florida Atlantic Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

7. Wichita State

Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 14-16

8-7 | 14-16 Odds to Win AAC: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 125th

125th Strength of Schedule Rank: 60th

60th Last Game: L 68-61 vs Temple

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Memphis

Memphis Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 14

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 14 TV Channel: ESPN2

8. Tulsa

Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 18-11

9-5 | 18-11 Odds to Win AAC: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 127th

127th Strength of Schedule Rank: 318th

318th Last Game: L 62-57 vs East Carolina

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Charlotte

@ Charlotte Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. South Florida

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 18-11

8-5 | 18-11 Odds to Win AAC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 131st

131st Strength of Schedule Rank: 297th

297th Last Game: L 75-71 vs UAB

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Rice

Rice Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

10. UAB

Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 11-19

10-5 | 11-19 Odds to Win AAC: +8000

+8000 Overall Rank: 176th

176th Strength of Schedule Rank: 201st

201st Last Game: W 75-71 vs South Florida

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Florida Atlantic

@ Florida Atlantic Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 14

12:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. East Carolina

Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 9-21

8-7 | 9-21 Odds to Win AAC: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 185th

185th Strength of Schedule Rank: 243rd

243rd Last Game: W 62-57 vs Tulsa

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Temple

@ Temple Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Temple

Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 12-18

8-7 | 12-18 Odds to Win AAC: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 222nd

222nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 176th

176th Last Game: W 68-61 vs Wichita State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: East Carolina

East Carolina Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

13. Rice

Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 8-22

6-9 | 8-22 Odds to Win AAC: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 232nd

232nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 160th

160th Last Game: L 89-82 vs UTSA

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ South Florida

@ South Florida Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

14. UTSA

Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 6-24

7-8 | 6-24 Odds to Win AAC: +30000

+30000 Overall Rank: 290th

290th Strength of Schedule Rank: 347th

347th Last Game: W 89-82 vs Rice

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game