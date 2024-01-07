Looking for an up-to-date view of the A-10 and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.

A-10 Power Rankings

1. Richmond

  • Current Record: 13-3 | Projected Record: 26-5
  • Overall Rank: 48th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 101st
  • Last Game: W 64-59 vs Saint Joseph's (PA)

Next Game

  • Opponent: UMass
  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, January 10

2. Davidson

  • Current Record: 12-2 | Projected Record: 26-3
  • Overall Rank: 54th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 253rd
  • Last Game: L 65-55 vs VCU

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ George Mason
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

3. VCU

  • Current Record: 13-2 | Projected Record: 25-4
  • Overall Rank: 60th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 145th
  • Last Game: W 65-55 vs Davidson

Next Game

  • Opponent: Fordham
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

4. Saint Joseph's (PA)

  • Current Record: 13-2 | Projected Record: 25-5
  • Overall Rank: 65th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 207th
  • Last Game: L 64-59 vs Richmond

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Saint Louis
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

5. Rhode Island

  • Current Record: 11-5 | Projected Record: 22-9
  • Overall Rank: 78th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 139th
  • Last Game: W 65-41 vs Saint Bonaventure

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Loyola Chicago
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

6. George Mason

  • Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 21-7
  • Overall Rank: 82nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 228th
  • Last Game: W 101-75 vs Duquesne

Next Game

  • Opponent: Davidson
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7. Duquesne

  • Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 13-16
  • Overall Rank: 186th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 226th
  • Last Game: L 101-75 vs George Mason

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ George Washington
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

8. Saint Louis

  • Current Record: 6-10 | Projected Record: 11-19
  • Overall Rank: 195th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 95th
  • Last Game: W 79-75 vs UMass

Next Game

  • Opponent: Saint Joseph's (PA)
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

9. George Washington

  • Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 14-15
  • Overall Rank: 196th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 255th
  • Last Game: L 67-47 vs Saint Joseph's (PA)

Next Game

  • Opponent: Duquesne
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

10. Loyola Chicago

  • Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 12-17
  • Overall Rank: 219th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 263rd
  • Last Game: L 69-64 vs Dayton

Next Game

  • Opponent: Rhode Island
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

11. Dayton

  • Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 10-18
  • Overall Rank: 233rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 222nd
  • Last Game: W 69-64 vs Loyola Chicago

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Saint Louis
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

12. Fordham

  • Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 8-19
  • Overall Rank: 247th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 219th
  • Last Game: L 64-53 vs La Salle

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ VCU
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

13. Saint Bonaventure

  • Current Record: 4-10 | Projected Record: 6-23
  • Overall Rank: 279th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 287th
  • Last Game: L 65-41 vs Rhode Island

Next Game

  • Opponent: La Salle
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

14. UMass

  • Current Record: 3-12 | Projected Record: 5-25
  • Overall Rank: 292nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 123rd
  • Last Game: L 79-75 vs Saint Louis

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Richmond
  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, January 10

15. La Salle

  • Current Record: 4-10 | Projected Record: 5-24
  • Overall Rank: 299th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 166th
  • Last Game: W 64-53 vs Fordham

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Saint Bonaventure
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

