Who’s the Best Team in the A-10? See our Weekly Women's A-10 Power Rankings
Looking for an up-to-date view of the A-10 and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.
A-10 Power Rankings
1. Richmond
- Current Record: 13-3 | Projected Record: 26-5
- Overall Rank: 48th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 101st
- Last Game: W 64-59 vs Saint Joseph's (PA)
Next Game
- Opponent: UMass
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, January 10
2. Davidson
- Current Record: 12-2 | Projected Record: 26-3
- Overall Rank: 54th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 253rd
- Last Game: L 65-55 vs VCU
Next Game
- Opponent: @ George Mason
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
3. VCU
- Current Record: 13-2 | Projected Record: 25-4
- Overall Rank: 60th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 145th
- Last Game: W 65-55 vs Davidson
Next Game
- Opponent: Fordham
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
4. Saint Joseph's (PA)
- Current Record: 13-2 | Projected Record: 25-5
- Overall Rank: 65th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 207th
- Last Game: L 64-59 vs Richmond
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Saint Louis
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
5. Rhode Island
- Current Record: 11-5 | Projected Record: 22-9
- Overall Rank: 78th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 139th
- Last Game: W 65-41 vs Saint Bonaventure
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Loyola Chicago
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
6. George Mason
- Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 21-7
- Overall Rank: 82nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 228th
- Last Game: W 101-75 vs Duquesne
Next Game
- Opponent: Davidson
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
7. Duquesne
- Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 13-16
- Overall Rank: 186th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 226th
- Last Game: L 101-75 vs George Mason
Next Game
- Opponent: @ George Washington
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
8. Saint Louis
- Current Record: 6-10 | Projected Record: 11-19
- Overall Rank: 195th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 95th
- Last Game: W 79-75 vs UMass
Next Game
- Opponent: Saint Joseph's (PA)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
9. George Washington
- Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 14-15
- Overall Rank: 196th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 255th
- Last Game: L 67-47 vs Saint Joseph's (PA)
Next Game
- Opponent: Duquesne
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
10. Loyola Chicago
- Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 12-17
- Overall Rank: 219th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 263rd
- Last Game: L 69-64 vs Dayton
Next Game
- Opponent: Rhode Island
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
11. Dayton
- Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 10-18
- Overall Rank: 233rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 222nd
- Last Game: W 69-64 vs Loyola Chicago
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Saint Louis
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
12. Fordham
- Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 8-19
- Overall Rank: 247th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 219th
- Last Game: L 64-53 vs La Salle
Next Game
- Opponent: @ VCU
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
13. Saint Bonaventure
- Current Record: 4-10 | Projected Record: 6-23
- Overall Rank: 279th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 287th
- Last Game: L 65-41 vs Rhode Island
Next Game
- Opponent: La Salle
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
14. UMass
- Current Record: 3-12 | Projected Record: 5-25
- Overall Rank: 292nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 123rd
- Last Game: L 79-75 vs Saint Louis
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Richmond
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, January 10
15. La Salle
- Current Record: 4-10 | Projected Record: 5-24
- Overall Rank: 299th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 166th
- Last Game: W 64-53 vs Fordham
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Saint Bonaventure
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
