The Winthrop Eagles (7-7) take on the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-8) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday in Big South play.

Winthrop Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate Scoring Comparison

The Spartans put up an average of 58.4 points per game, just 2.2 fewer points than the 60.6 the Eagles allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 60.6 points, South Carolina Upstate is 5-1.

Winthrop's record is 6-1 when it allows fewer than 58.4 points.

The 55.9 points per game the Eagles record are 10.0 fewer points than the Spartans give up (65.9).

When Winthrop totals more than 65.9 points, it is 2-0.

South Carolina Upstate is 3-0 when giving up fewer than 55.9 points.

The Eagles shoot 36.4% from the field, 3.4% lower than the Spartans allow defensively.

Winthrop Leaders

Marissa Gasaway: 9.4 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 42.1 FG%

9.4 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 42.1 FG% Jada Ryce: 9.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 38.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39)

9.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 38.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39) Blessing Okoh: 7.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30.4 FG%, 20.4 3PT% (11-for-54)

7.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30.4 FG%, 20.4 3PT% (11-for-54) Ronaltha Marc: 8.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

8.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16) Leonor Paisana: 8.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.0 FG%, 27.4 3PT% (20-for-73)

