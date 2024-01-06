The Winthrop Eagles (10-6, 1-0 Big South) will visit the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-9, 0-1 Big South) after losing three road games in a row. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate matchup.

Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina

G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Winthrop Moneyline South Carolina Upstate Moneyline FanDuel Winthrop (-5.5) 139.5 -250 +198

Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate Betting Trends

Winthrop has covered six times in 14 matchups with a spread this season.

Eagles games have gone over the point total five out of 14 times this season.

South Carolina Upstate has covered four times in 11 matchups with a spread this season.

So far this year, four out of the Spartans' 11 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

