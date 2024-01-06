The Winthrop Eagles (10-6, 1-0 Big South) travel to face the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-9, 0-1 Big South) after dropping three road games in a row. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Winthrop Stats Insights

  • This season, Winthrop has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.9% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the 118th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 280th.
  • The Eagles put up six more points per game (78.3) than the Spartans give up (72.3).
  • Winthrop is 9-0 when it scores more than 72.3 points.

Winthrop Home & Away Comparison

  • Winthrop averages 88.2 points per game at home, and 68.9 away.
  • In 2023-24 the Eagles are conceding 13.2 fewer points per game at home (61.8) than on the road (75).
  • Beyond the arc, Winthrop makes more 3-pointers on the road (7.4 per game) than at home (7.2), and shoots a higher percentage on the road (34.4%) than at home (31.2%).

Winthrop Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 @ Florida State L 67-61 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/29/2023 Toccoa Falls W 113-62 Winthrop Coliseum
1/3/2024 Longwood W 68-60 Winthrop Coliseum
1/6/2024 @ South Carolina Upstate - G.B. Hodge Center
1/10/2024 @ Presbyterian - Templeton Physical Education Center
1/13/2024 Radford - Winthrop Coliseum

