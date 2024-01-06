How to Watch Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Winthrop Eagles (10-6, 1-0 Big South) travel to face the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-9, 0-1 Big South) after dropping three road games in a row. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big South Games
- Gardner-Webb vs High Point (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
- UNC Asheville vs Presbyterian (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Charleston Southern vs Longwood (3:00 PM ET | January 6)
Winthrop Stats Insights
- This season, Winthrop has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.9% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 118th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 280th.
- The Eagles put up six more points per game (78.3) than the Spartans give up (72.3).
- Winthrop is 9-0 when it scores more than 72.3 points.
Winthrop Home & Away Comparison
- Winthrop averages 88.2 points per game at home, and 68.9 away.
- In 2023-24 the Eagles are conceding 13.2 fewer points per game at home (61.8) than on the road (75).
- Beyond the arc, Winthrop makes more 3-pointers on the road (7.4 per game) than at home (7.2), and shoots a higher percentage on the road (34.4%) than at home (31.2%).
Winthrop Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Florida State
|L 67-61
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/29/2023
|Toccoa Falls
|W 113-62
|Winthrop Coliseum
|1/3/2024
|Longwood
|W 68-60
|Winthrop Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ South Carolina Upstate
|-
|G.B. Hodge Center
|1/10/2024
|@ Presbyterian
|-
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|1/13/2024
|Radford
|-
|Winthrop Coliseum
