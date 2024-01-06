The Winthrop Eagles (10-6, 1-0 Big South) travel to face the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-9, 0-1 Big South) after dropping three road games in a row. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina

G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Winthrop Stats Insights

This season, Winthrop has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.9% from the field.

The Eagles are the 118th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 280th.

The Eagles put up six more points per game (78.3) than the Spartans give up (72.3).

Winthrop is 9-0 when it scores more than 72.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Winthrop Home & Away Comparison

Winthrop averages 88.2 points per game at home, and 68.9 away.

In 2023-24 the Eagles are conceding 13.2 fewer points per game at home (61.8) than on the road (75).

Beyond the arc, Winthrop makes more 3-pointers on the road (7.4 per game) than at home (7.2), and shoots a higher percentage on the road (34.4%) than at home (31.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Winthrop Upcoming Schedule