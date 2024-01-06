Can we count on Winthrop to lock up a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Winthrop ranks

Record Big South Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-6 2-0 NR NR 123

Winthrop's best wins

Winthrop beat the No. 162-ranked (according to the RPI) Longwood Lancers, 68-60 in overtime, on January 3, which goes down as its signature victory of the season. That signature win over Longwood included a team-high 15 points from Nick Johnson. Kelton Talford, with 15 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

88-82 at home over Queens (No. 222/RPI) on December 5

78-70 over Elon (No. 240/RPI) on November 19

82-80 on the road over South Carolina Upstate (No. 261/RPI) on January 6

85-68 on the road over Little Rock (No. 321/RPI) on December 10

89-51 over Holy Cross (No. 351/RPI) on November 17

Winthrop's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 8-0

Based on the RPI, Winthrop has three losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 40th-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Eagles are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most defeats.

The Eagles have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country according to the RPI (eight).

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Winthrop is playing the 227th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

The Eagles' upcoming schedule includes 11 games against teams with worse records and nine games versus teams with records above .500.

Looking at Winthrop's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Winthrop's next game

Matchup: Presbyterian Blue Hose vs. Winthrop Eagles

Presbyterian Blue Hose vs. Winthrop Eagles Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

