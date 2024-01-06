The Western Carolina Catamounts (12-2, 1-0 SoCon) will attempt to build on a six-game winning stretch when they host the Wofford Terriers (8-6, 1-0 SoCon) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Ramsey Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Western Carolina vs. Wofford Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina

Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Western Carolina Stats Insights

The Catamounts are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Terriers allow to opponents.

In games Western Carolina shoots higher than 42.9% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.

The Catamounts are the 66th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Terriers rank 47th.

The Catamounts average 77.4 points per game, only 0.8 more points than the 76.6 the Terriers allow.

When Western Carolina scores more than 76.6 points, it is 6-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Western Carolina Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Western Carolina has played better at home this year, averaging 86 points per game, compared to 70.9 per game away from home.

Defensively the Catamounts have been better at home this year, allowing 62.3 points per game, compared to 69.4 away from home.

Western Carolina is averaging 10 three-pointers per game with a 39.5% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 3.4 more threes and 9.2% points better than it is averaging on the road (6.6 threes per game, 30.3% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Carolina Upcoming Schedule