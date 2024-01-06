How to Watch Western Carolina vs. Wofford on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Western Carolina Catamounts (12-2, 1-0 SoCon) will attempt to build on a six-game winning stretch when they host the Wofford Terriers (8-6, 1-0 SoCon) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Ramsey Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.
Western Carolina vs. Wofford Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
Western Carolina Stats Insights
- The Catamounts are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Terriers allow to opponents.
- In games Western Carolina shoots higher than 42.9% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.
- The Catamounts are the 66th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Terriers rank 47th.
- The Catamounts average 77.4 points per game, only 0.8 more points than the 76.6 the Terriers allow.
- When Western Carolina scores more than 76.6 points, it is 6-1.
Western Carolina Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Western Carolina has played better at home this year, averaging 86 points per game, compared to 70.9 per game away from home.
- Defensively the Catamounts have been better at home this year, allowing 62.3 points per game, compared to 69.4 away from home.
- Western Carolina is averaging 10 three-pointers per game with a 39.5% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 3.4 more threes and 9.2% points better than it is averaging on the road (6.6 threes per game, 30.3% three-point percentage).
Western Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Brescia
|W 85-47
|Ramsey Center
|12/30/2023
|King (TN)
|W 90-62
|Ramsey Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Citadel
|W 80-71
|McAlister Field House
|1/6/2024
|Wofford
|-
|Ramsey Center
|1/10/2024
|@ East Tennessee State
|-
|Freedom Hall Civic Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Mercer
|-
|Hawkins Arena
