The Western Carolina Catamounts (12-2, 1-0 SoCon) will attempt to build on a six-game winning stretch when they host the Wofford Terriers (8-6, 1-0 SoCon) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Ramsey Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Western Carolina vs. Wofford Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Western Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Catamounts are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Terriers allow to opponents.
  • In games Western Carolina shoots higher than 42.9% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.
  • The Catamounts are the 66th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Terriers rank 47th.
  • The Catamounts average 77.4 points per game, only 0.8 more points than the 76.6 the Terriers allow.
  • When Western Carolina scores more than 76.6 points, it is 6-1.

Western Carolina Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Western Carolina has played better at home this year, averaging 86 points per game, compared to 70.9 per game away from home.
  • Defensively the Catamounts have been better at home this year, allowing 62.3 points per game, compared to 69.4 away from home.
  • Western Carolina is averaging 10 three-pointers per game with a 39.5% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 3.4 more threes and 9.2% points better than it is averaging on the road (6.6 threes per game, 30.3% three-point percentage).

Western Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Brescia W 85-47 Ramsey Center
12/30/2023 King (TN) W 90-62 Ramsey Center
1/3/2024 @ Citadel W 80-71 McAlister Field House
1/6/2024 Wofford - Ramsey Center
1/10/2024 @ East Tennessee State - Freedom Hall Civic Center
1/13/2024 @ Mercer - Hawkins Arena

