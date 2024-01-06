Will Western Carolina be one of the teams to earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which features Western Carolina's complete tournament resume.

Want to bet on Western Carolina's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Western Carolina ranks

Record SoCon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-2 2-0 NR NR 77

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Carolina's best wins

Western Carolina's best win of the season came in a 76-74 victory on November 18 over the McNeese Cowboys, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 30) in the RPI. Russell Jones led the offense against McNeese, compiling 19 points. Second on the team was Tre Jackson with 15 points.

Next best wins

78-63 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 144/RPI) on December 9

71-61 on the road over Notre Dame (No. 158/RPI) on November 11

70-66 at home over Wofford (No. 207/RPI) on January 6

80-71 on the road over Citadel (No. 218/RPI) on January 3

63-62 on the road over Vanderbilt (No. 239/RPI) on December 19

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Western Carolina's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

According to the RPI, Western Carolina has one win against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 32nd-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), Western Carolina is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 13th-most victories.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Western Carolina has the 310th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Catamounts have 16 games remaining on the schedule, with 12 contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and 14 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

WCU has 16 games remaining this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Western Carolina's next game

Matchup: East Tennessee State Buccaneers vs. Western Carolina Catamounts

East Tennessee State Buccaneers vs. Western Carolina Catamounts Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee

Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Western Carolina games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.