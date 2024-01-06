The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-3, 2-0 ACC) will aim to continue an eight-game win run when they host the Miami Hurricanes (11-2, 2-0 ACC) at 2:15 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Hurricanes have taken four games in a row.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wake Forest vs. Miami (FL) matchup.

Wake Forest vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:15 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: The CW

Wake Forest vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wake Forest Moneyline Miami (FL) Moneyline BetMGM Wake Forest (-4.5) 160.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Wake Forest (-4.5) 159.5 -188 +155 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Wake Forest vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

Wake Forest is 8-5-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, seven out of the Demon Deacons' 13 games have gone over the point total.

Miami (FL) has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

Hurricanes games have gone over the point total eight out of 13 times this season.

Wake Forest Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+25000), Wake Forest is 70th in the country. It is far higher than that, 38th, according to computer rankings.

The Demon Deacons were +25000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.

Wake Forest's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.4%.

