The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-3, 2-0 ACC) will aim to continue an eight-game win run when they host the Miami Hurricanes (11-2, 2-0 ACC) at 2:15 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Hurricanes have taken four games in a row.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wake Forest vs. Miami (FL) matchup.

Wake Forest vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:15 PM ET
  • Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: The CW

Wake Forest vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wake Forest Moneyline Miami (FL) Moneyline
BetMGM Wake Forest (-4.5) 160.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Wake Forest (-4.5) 159.5 -188 +155 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Wake Forest vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

  • Wake Forest is 8-5-0 ATS this season.
  • So far this season, seven out of the Demon Deacons' 13 games have gone over the point total.
  • Miami (FL) has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
  • Hurricanes games have gone over the point total eight out of 13 times this season.

Wake Forest Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +25000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+25000), Wake Forest is 70th in the country. It is far higher than that, 38th, according to computer rankings.
  • The Demon Deacons were +25000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.
  • Wake Forest's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.4%.

