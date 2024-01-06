Can we count on Wake Forest to secure a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

Want to bet on Wake Forest's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Preseason national championship odds: +20000

+20000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +15000

How Wake Forest ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-3 3-0 NR NR 34

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wake Forest's best wins

Wake Forest registered its best win of the season on January 6, when it secured an 86-82 overtime victory over the Miami Hurricanes, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 29), according to the RPI. Hunter Sallis led the way against Miami (FL), amassing 24 points. Next on the team was Andrew Carr with 22 points.

Next best wins

84-78 on the road over Boston College (No. 65/RPI) on January 2

82-71 at home over Florida (No. 72/RPI) on November 29

86-63 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 74/RPI) on December 30

76-57 at home over Rutgers (No. 116/RPI) on December 6

71-61 over Towson (No. 198/RPI) on November 17

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wake Forest's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

According to the RPI, Wake Forest has two wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 12th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Demon Deacons are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Wake Forest has been given the 94th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Demon Deacons' upcoming schedule includes 10 games against teams with worse records and 14 games versus teams with records above .500.

Wake has 15 games left this year, including three contests versus Top 25 teams.

Wake Forest's next game

Matchup: Florida State Seminoles vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Florida State Seminoles vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV Channel: ACC Network

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Wake Forest games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.