The Towson Tigers (7-7, 0-1 CAA) are slight underdogs (by 1.5 points) to continue a four-game home winning streak when they host the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-4, 0-1 CAA) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET. The matchup's point total is set at 132.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UNC Wilmington vs. Towson Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Monumental

Monumental Where: Towson, Maryland

Towson, Maryland Venue: SECU Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under UNC Wilmington -1.5 132.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UNC Wilmington Betting Records & Stats

UNC Wilmington and its opponents have gone over 132.5 combined points in nine of 10 games this season.

UNC Wilmington's contests this year have an average total of 157.9, 25.4 more points than this game's over/under.

The Seahawks are 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

Towson (5-7-0 ATS) has covered the spread 40% of the time, 1.7% more often than UNC Wilmington (4-6-0) this year.

UNC Wilmington vs. Towson Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UNC Wilmington 9 90% 84 150.1 73.9 138.4 144.8 Towson 3 25% 66.1 150.1 64.5 138.4 133.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional UNC Wilmington Insights & Trends

UNC Wilmington put together a 9-10-0 ATS record in conference action last year.

The 84 points per game the Seahawks record are 19.5 more points than the Tigers give up (64.5).

When UNC Wilmington puts up more than 64.5 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 9-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UNC Wilmington vs. Towson Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UNC Wilmington 4-6-0 2-4 7-3-0 Towson 5-7-0 2-4 3-9-0

UNC Wilmington vs. Towson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UNC Wilmington Towson 11-3 Home Record 10-2 8-6 Away Record 8-7 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 4-8-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 75.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.1 63.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.9 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.