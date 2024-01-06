The Towson Tigers (7-7, 0-1 CAA) hope to extend a four-game home winning run when hosting the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-4, 0-1 CAA) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

UNC Wilmington vs. Towson Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland
  • TV: Monumental Sports
UNC Wilmington Stats Insights

  • This season, the Seahawks have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Tigers' opponents have made.
  • In games UNC Wilmington shoots better than 42.7% from the field, it is 9-0 overall.
  • The Seahawks are the 228th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 28th.
  • The Seahawks record 19.5 more points per game (84.0) than the Tigers allow (64.5).
  • When UNC Wilmington totals more than 64.5 points, it is 9-2.

UNC Wilmington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UNC Wilmington averaged 75.5 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 63.2 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 12.3 points per contest.
  • The Seahawks ceded 61.0 points per game at home last season, compared to 68.4 in away games.
  • When playing at home, UNC Wilmington sunk 2.0 more threes per game (7.3) than on the road (5.3). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (36.7%) compared to in road games (30.6%).

UNC Wilmington Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 @ Marshall W 78-69 Cam Henderson Center
12/30/2023 @ Arkansas L 106-90 Bud Walton Arena
1/4/2024 @ Drexel L 78-63 Daskalakis Athletic Center
1/6/2024 @ Towson - SECU Arena
1/11/2024 Monmouth - Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
1/14/2024 Delaware - Raiford G. Trask Coliseum

