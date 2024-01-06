Saturday's contest at SECU Arena has the Towson Tigers (7-7, 0-1 CAA) going head to head against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-4, 0-1 CAA) at 2:00 PM ET (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a close 72-69 victory for Towson, so it should be a tight matchup.

The matchup has no line set.

UNC Wilmington vs. Towson Game Info & Odds

UNC Wilmington vs. Towson Score Prediction

Prediction: Towson 72, UNC Wilmington 69

Spread & Total Prediction for UNC Wilmington vs. Towson

Computer Predicted Spread: Towson (-2.6)

Towson (-2.6) Computer Predicted Total: 140.7

Towson's record against the spread so far this season is 5-7-0, and UNC Wilmington's is 4-6-0. The Tigers are 3-9-0 and the Seahawks are 7-3-0 in terms of going over the point total. Over the past 10 contests, Towson is 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall while UNC Wilmington has gone 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

UNC Wilmington Performance Insights

The Seahawks have a +131 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.1 points per game. They're putting up 84.0 points per game, 25th in college basketball, and are allowing 73.9 per contest to rank 255th in college basketball.

UNC Wilmington grabs 35.5 rebounds per game (229th in college basketball), compared to the 36.1 of its opponents.

UNC Wilmington hits 9.2 three-pointers per game (53rd in college basketball) while shooting 36.7% from deep (67th in college basketball). It is making 2.0 more threes than its opponents, who drain 7.2 per game at 34.4%.

UNC Wilmington has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 4.1 per game, committing 8.4 (fifth in college basketball) while forcing 12.5 (147th in college basketball).

