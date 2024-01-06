The UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-3, 0-0 SoCon) meet the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-5, 0-0 SoCon) in a clash of SoCon teams at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

UNC Greensboro vs. East Tennessee State Game Information

UNC Greensboro Players to Watch

  • Kobe Langley: 10.1 PTS, 3 REB, 5.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Mikeal Brown-Jones: 19.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Keyshaun Langley: 14.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Donovan Atwell: 12.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jalen Breath: 6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

East Tennessee State Players to Watch

  • Quimari Peterson: 13.5 PTS, 4 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jaden Seymour: 13.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ebby Asamoah: 16 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Jadyn Parker: 6.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Karon Boyd: 7.7 PTS, 7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

UNC Greensboro vs. East Tennessee State Stat Comparison

UNC Greensboro Rank UNC Greensboro AVG East Tennessee State AVG East Tennessee State Rank
46th 82 Points Scored 71.1 274th
153rd 69.9 Points Allowed 67.5 102nd
89th 38.9 Rebounds 39.8 60th
184th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 11.6 28th
11th 10.5 3pt Made 7.8 149th
81st 15.5 Assists 11.3 321st
18th 9.2 Turnovers 11.3 131st

