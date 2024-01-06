2024 NCAA Bracketology: UNC Greensboro Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
For bracketology analysis on UNC Greensboro and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.
How UNC Greensboro ranks
|Record
|SoCon Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|11-4
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|173
UNC Greensboro's best wins
UNC Greensboro's signature win this season came on November 29 in a 65-59 victory against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. The leading point-getter against Coastal Carolina was Jayde Gamble, who dropped 19 points with two rebounds and two assists.
Next best wins
- 52-47 at home over Elon (No. 191/RPI) on December 10
- 63-60 on the road over Radford (No. 221/RPI) on November 18
- 56-53 on the road over South Carolina Upstate (No. 223/RPI) on December 18
- 66-55 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 272/RPI) on December 14
- 64-47 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 302/RPI) on November 26
UNC Greensboro's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-1
Schedule insights
- UNC Greensboro has been handed the 322nd-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- In terms of the Spartans' upcoming schedule, they have 10 games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 10 contests against teams above .500.
- Greensboro has 14 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
UNC Greensboro's next game
- Matchup: UNC Greensboro Spartans vs. Wofford Terriers
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
