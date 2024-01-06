For bracketology analysis on UNC Greensboro and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.

How UNC Greensboro ranks

Record SoCon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-4 0-0 NR NR 173

UNC Greensboro's best wins

UNC Greensboro's signature win this season came on November 29 in a 65-59 victory against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. The leading point-getter against Coastal Carolina was Jayde Gamble, who dropped 19 points with two rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

52-47 at home over Elon (No. 191/RPI) on December 10

63-60 on the road over Radford (No. 221/RPI) on November 18

56-53 on the road over South Carolina Upstate (No. 223/RPI) on December 18

66-55 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 272/RPI) on December 14

64-47 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 302/RPI) on November 26

UNC Greensboro's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Schedule insights

UNC Greensboro has been handed the 322nd-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

In terms of the Spartans' upcoming schedule, they have 10 games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 10 contests against teams above .500.

Greensboro has 14 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UNC Greensboro's next game

Matchup: UNC Greensboro Spartans vs. Wofford Terriers

UNC Greensboro Spartans vs. Wofford Terriers Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

