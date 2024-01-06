What are UNC Greensboro's chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on UNC Greensboro's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How UNC Greensboro ranks

Record SoCon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-4 2-0 NR NR 83

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNC Greensboro's best wins

When UNC Greensboro took down the East Tennessee State Buccaneers, who are ranked No. 103 in the RPI, on January 6 by a score of 70-54, it was its signature win of the year thus far. Keyshaun Langley led the charge against East Tennessee State, tallying 23 points. Second on the team was Mikeal Brown-Jones with 17 points.

Next best wins

78-72 on the road over Arkansas (No. 105/RPI) on November 17

88-77 over Delaware (No. 189/RPI) on November 25

58-57 over UIC (No. 193/RPI) on November 26

79-68 at home over Furman (No. 230/RPI) on January 3

82-73 at home over Elon (No. 240/RPI) on December 10

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UNC Greensboro's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Against Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Spartans are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 46th-most defeats.

UNC Greensboro has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, UNC Greensboro has the 206th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

In terms of the Spartans' upcoming schedule, they have 12 games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 13 contests against teams above .500.

Greensboro has 16 games left this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.

UNC Greensboro's next game

Matchup: Samford Bulldogs vs. UNC Greensboro Spartans

Samford Bulldogs vs. UNC Greensboro Spartans Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming UNC Greensboro games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.