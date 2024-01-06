2024 NCAA Bracketology: UNC Greensboro March Madness Resume | January 8
What are UNC Greensboro's chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.
How UNC Greensboro ranks
|Record
|SoCon Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|11-4
|2-0
|NR
|NR
|83
UNC Greensboro's best wins
When UNC Greensboro took down the East Tennessee State Buccaneers, who are ranked No. 103 in the RPI, on January 6 by a score of 70-54, it was its signature win of the year thus far. Keyshaun Langley led the charge against East Tennessee State, tallying 23 points. Second on the team was Mikeal Brown-Jones with 17 points.
Next best wins
- 78-72 on the road over Arkansas (No. 105/RPI) on November 17
- 88-77 over Delaware (No. 189/RPI) on November 25
- 58-57 over UIC (No. 193/RPI) on November 26
- 79-68 at home over Furman (No. 230/RPI) on January 3
- 82-73 at home over Elon (No. 240/RPI) on December 10
UNC Greensboro's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- Against Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Spartans are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 46th-most defeats.
- UNC Greensboro has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (three).
Schedule insights
- In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, UNC Greensboro has the 206th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.
- In terms of the Spartans' upcoming schedule, they have 12 games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 13 contests against teams above .500.
- Greensboro has 16 games left this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.
UNC Greensboro's next game
- Matchup: Samford Bulldogs vs. UNC Greensboro Spartans
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
