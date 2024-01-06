The UNC Greensboro Spartans (10-4, 1-0 SoCon) will be looking to continue a six-game home winning streak when squaring off against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-5, 1-0 SoCon) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Greensboro Coliseum. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UNC Greensboro vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

UNC Greensboro Stats Insights

This season, the Spartans have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.1% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Buccaneers' opponents have made.

In games UNC Greensboro shoots better than 39.8% from the field, it is 9-2 overall.

The Buccaneers are the 44th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Spartans sit at 106th.

The 78.6 points per game the Spartans record are 10.8 more points than the Buccaneers give up (67.8).

UNC Greensboro has a 9-1 record when scoring more than 67.8 points.

UNC Greensboro Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, UNC Greensboro is averaging 31.6 more points per game (94.2) than it is in road games (62.6).

The Spartans surrender 69.5 points per game at home this year, compared to 72.8 on the road.

At home, UNC Greensboro is averaging four more three-pointers per game (12.2) than on the road (8.2). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (49%) compared to in road games (29.7%).

UNC Greensboro Upcoming Schedule