How to Watch UNC Greensboro vs. East Tennessee State on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The UNC Greensboro Spartans (10-4, 1-0 SoCon) will be looking to continue a six-game home winning streak when squaring off against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-5, 1-0 SoCon) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Greensboro Coliseum. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UNC Greensboro vs. East Tennessee State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
UNC Greensboro Stats Insights
- This season, the Spartans have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.1% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Buccaneers' opponents have made.
- In games UNC Greensboro shoots better than 39.8% from the field, it is 9-2 overall.
- The Buccaneers are the 44th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Spartans sit at 106th.
- The 78.6 points per game the Spartans record are 10.8 more points than the Buccaneers give up (67.8).
- UNC Greensboro has a 9-1 record when scoring more than 67.8 points.
UNC Greensboro Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, UNC Greensboro is averaging 31.6 more points per game (94.2) than it is in road games (62.6).
- The Spartans surrender 69.5 points per game at home this year, compared to 72.8 on the road.
- At home, UNC Greensboro is averaging four more three-pointers per game (12.2) than on the road (8.2). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (49%) compared to in road games (29.7%).
UNC Greensboro Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Virginia-Lynchburg
|W 135-57
|Greensboro Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|@ Texas
|L 72-37
|Moody Center
|1/3/2024
|Furman
|W 79-68
|Greensboro Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|East Tennessee State
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
|1/11/2024
|@ Samford
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Chattanooga
|-
|McKenzie Arena
