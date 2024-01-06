The UNC Greensboro Spartans (10-4, 1-0 SoCon) will be looking to continue a six-game home winning streak when squaring off against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-5, 1-0 SoCon) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Greensboro Coliseum. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UNC Greensboro vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

UNC Greensboro Stats Insights

  • This season, the Spartans have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.1% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Buccaneers' opponents have made.
  • In games UNC Greensboro shoots better than 39.8% from the field, it is 9-2 overall.
  • The Buccaneers are the 44th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Spartans sit at 106th.
  • The 78.6 points per game the Spartans record are 10.8 more points than the Buccaneers give up (67.8).
  • UNC Greensboro has a 9-1 record when scoring more than 67.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UNC Greensboro Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home, UNC Greensboro is averaging 31.6 more points per game (94.2) than it is in road games (62.6).
  • The Spartans surrender 69.5 points per game at home this year, compared to 72.8 on the road.
  • At home, UNC Greensboro is averaging four more three-pointers per game (12.2) than on the road (8.2). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (49%) compared to in road games (29.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNC Greensboro Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Virginia-Lynchburg W 135-57 Greensboro Coliseum
12/29/2023 @ Texas L 72-37 Moody Center
1/3/2024 Furman W 79-68 Greensboro Coliseum
1/6/2024 East Tennessee State - Greensboro Coliseum
1/11/2024 @ Samford - Pete Hanna Center
1/13/2024 @ Chattanooga - McKenzie Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.