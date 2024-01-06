Saturday's contest between the UNC Greensboro Spartans (10-4, 1-0 SoCon) and East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-5, 1-0 SoCon) matching up at Greensboro Coliseum has a projected final score of 72-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UNC Greensboro, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the game.

UNC Greensboro vs. East Tennessee State Game Info & Odds

UNC Greensboro vs. East Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Greensboro 72, East Tennessee State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for UNC Greensboro vs. East Tennessee State

Computer Predicted Spread: UNC Greensboro (-0.9)

UNC Greensboro (-0.9) Computer Predicted Total: 143.1

UNC Greensboro is 4-7-0 against the spread this season compared to East Tennessee State's 7-5-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Spartans are 7-4-0 and the Buccaneers are 7-5-0. UNC Greensboro has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in the past 10 games. East Tennessee State has gone 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 games.

UNC Greensboro Performance Insights

The Spartans' +121 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 78.6 points per game (88th in college basketball) while allowing 69.9 per outing (151st in college basketball).

The 38.3 rebounds per game UNC Greensboro averages rank 108th in the nation, and are 2.6 more than the 35.7 its opponents collect per contest.

UNC Greensboro connects on 10 three-pointers per game (16th in college basketball), 1.5 more than its opponents (8.5). It is shooting 38.9% from deep (17th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 31.2%.

The Spartans rank 62nd in college basketball by averaging 100.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 170th in college basketball, allowing 89.6 points per 100 possessions.

UNC Greensboro forces 10.6 turnovers per game (301st in college basketball) while committing 9.6 (31st in college basketball play).

