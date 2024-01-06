How to Watch the UNC Asheville vs. Presbyterian Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (6-8) take on the Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-7) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday in Big South play.
UNC Asheville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big South Games
UNC Asheville vs. Presbyterian Scoring Comparison
- The Blue Hose's 60 points per game are only 3.9 more points than the 56.1 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
- Presbyterian is 9-2 when it scores more than 56.1 points.
- UNC Asheville has a 5-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 60 points.
- The Bulldogs record 60 points per game, only 0.9 fewer points than the 60.9 the Blue Hose give up.
- UNC Asheville is 4-2 when scoring more than 60.9 points.
- Presbyterian is 8-0 when giving up fewer than 60 points.
- This season the Bulldogs are shooting 35.8% from the field, 2.2% lower than the Blue Hose concede.
- The Blue Hose shoot 39.1% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Bulldogs allow.
UNC Asheville Leaders
- McKinley Brooks-Sumpter: 12.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 40.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
- Jaila Lee: 7.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (6-for-24)
- Lalmani Simmons: 11.1 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (16-for-52)
- Mallory Bruce: 8 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (7-for-33)
- Jamaya Blanks: 5 PTS, 27.9 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)
UNC Asheville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|W 72-71
|Kimmel Arena
|12/29/2023
|Brevard
|W 72-34
|Kimmel Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ South Carolina Upstate
|L 71-44
|G.B. Hodge Center
|1/6/2024
|Presbyterian
|-
|Kimmel Arena
|1/10/2024
|High Point
|-
|Kimmel Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ Longwood
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
