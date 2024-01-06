How to Watch UNC Asheville vs. Presbyterian on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Big South rivals meet when the Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-7, 1-0 Big South) welcome in the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (9-7, 1-0 Big South) at Templeton Physical Education Center, starting at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
UNC Asheville vs. Presbyterian Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UNC Asheville Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Blue Hose have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).
- This season, UNC Asheville has a 7-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.1% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 170th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Hose sit at 312th.
- The Bulldogs put up an average of 82.5 points per game, 10.9 more points than the 71.6 the Blue Hose give up to opponents.
- UNC Asheville has put together a 9-4 record in games it scores more than 71.6 points.
UNC Asheville Home & Away Comparison
- UNC Asheville is putting up more points at home (92.4 per game) than away (74.5).
- In 2023-24 the Bulldogs are conceding 20.9 fewer points per game at home (65.6) than on the road (86.5).
- UNC Asheville sinks more 3-pointers at home (10 per game) than away (7.8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.6%) than on the road (37.3%).
UNC Asheville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/23/2023
|Kennesaw State
|W 79-70
|Kimmel Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ UAB
|L 90-85
|Bartow Arena
|1/3/2024
|South Carolina Upstate
|W 95-67
|Kimmel Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Presbyterian
|-
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|1/10/2024
|@ High Point
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|1/13/2024
|Longwood
|-
|Kimmel Arena
