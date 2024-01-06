Big South rivals meet when the Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-7, 1-0 Big South) welcome in the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (9-7, 1-0 Big South) at Templeton Physical Education Center, starting at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

UNC Asheville vs. Presbyterian Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UNC Asheville Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Blue Hose have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).
  • This season, UNC Asheville has a 7-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.1% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 170th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Hose sit at 312th.
  • The Bulldogs put up an average of 82.5 points per game, 10.9 more points than the 71.6 the Blue Hose give up to opponents.
  • UNC Asheville has put together a 9-4 record in games it scores more than 71.6 points.

UNC Asheville Home & Away Comparison

  • UNC Asheville is putting up more points at home (92.4 per game) than away (74.5).
  • In 2023-24 the Bulldogs are conceding 20.9 fewer points per game at home (65.6) than on the road (86.5).
  • UNC Asheville sinks more 3-pointers at home (10 per game) than away (7.8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.6%) than on the road (37.3%).

UNC Asheville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/23/2023 Kennesaw State W 79-70 Kimmel Arena
12/29/2023 @ UAB L 90-85 Bartow Arena
1/3/2024 South Carolina Upstate W 95-67 Kimmel Arena
1/6/2024 @ Presbyterian - Templeton Physical Education Center
1/10/2024 @ High Point - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
1/13/2024 Longwood - Kimmel Arena

