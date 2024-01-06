Saturday's game between the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (9-7, 1-0 Big South) and the Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-7, 1-0 Big South) at Templeton Physical Education Center has a projected final score of 77-74 based on our computer prediction, with UNC Asheville coming out on top. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on January 6.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UNC Asheville vs. Presbyterian Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Clinton, South Carolina

Clinton, South Carolina Venue: Templeton Physical Education Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UNC Asheville vs. Presbyterian Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Asheville 77, Presbyterian 74

Spread & Total Prediction for UNC Asheville vs. Presbyterian

Computer Predicted Spread: UNC Asheville (-3.1)

UNC Asheville (-3.1) Computer Predicted Total: 150.8

Presbyterian is 6-7-0 against the spread, while UNC Asheville's ATS record this season is 3-7-0. The Blue Hose have a 7-6-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Bulldogs have a record of 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Presbyterian is 3-7 against the spread and 3-7 overall over its last 10 games, while UNC Asheville has gone 3-7 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UNC Asheville Performance Insights

The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 8.1 points per game (posting 82.5 points per game, 40th in college basketball, and allowing 74.4 per contest, 264th in college basketball) and have a +130 scoring differential.

UNC Asheville wins the rebound battle by 1.9 boards on average. It collects 36.8 rebounds per game, 165th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 34.9.

UNC Asheville makes 8.8 three-pointers per game (72nd in college basketball), 2.2 more than its opponents. It shoots 36.8% from beyond the arc (63rd in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 29.2%.

UNC Asheville has committed 12.3 turnovers per game (232nd in college basketball) while forcing 13.0 (107th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.