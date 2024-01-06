For bracketology insights on UNC Asheville and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting what you need to know.

How UNC Asheville ranks

Record Big South Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-9 0-2 NR NR 332

UNC Asheville's best wins

UNC Asheville's best win this season came on December 21 in a 72-71 victory over the UNC Greensboro Spartans. That signature victory against UNC Greensboro included a team-high 15 points from Lalmani Simmons. McKinley Brooks-Sumpter, with 13 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

59-48 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 334/RPI) on December 9

53-38 at home over Tennessee State (No. 339/RPI) on November 12

67-53 at home over Queens (NC) (No. 345/RPI) on November 21

UNC Asheville's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-6

Against Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Bulldogs are 4-6 (.400%) -- tied for the sixth-most losses.

Schedule insights

UNC Asheville has the sixth-easiest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

Looking at the Bulldogs' upcoming schedule, they have one game against teams that are above .500 and eight games against teams with worse records than their own.

In terms of Asheville's upcoming schedule, it has 14 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

UNC Asheville's next game

Matchup: UNC Asheville Bulldogs vs. High Point Panthers

UNC Asheville Bulldogs vs. High Point Panthers Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 6:30 PM ET Location: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina

