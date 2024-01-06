What are UNC Asheville's chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How UNC Asheville ranks

Record Big South Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-7 2-0 NR NR 144

UNC Asheville's best wins

On November 26, UNC Asheville picked up its signature win of the season, a 77-67 victory over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 107) in the RPI rankings. Josh Banks was the top scorer in the signature win over Western Kentucky, posting 33 points with three rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

76-63 over Appalachian State (No. 110/RPI) on December 21

79-70 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 182/RPI) on December 23

85-82 over Wofford (No. 207/RPI) on November 25

95-67 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 261/RPI) on January 3

84-80 on the road over Presbyterian (No. 330/RPI) on January 6

UNC Asheville's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-4 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), UNC Asheville is 2-4 (.333%) -- tied for the 24th-most losses.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, UNC Asheville is playing the 202nd-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

Of the Bulldogs' 14 remaining games this season, six are against teams with worse records, and nine are against teams with records over .500.

Asheville has 14 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UNC Asheville's next game

Matchup: High Point Panthers vs. UNC Asheville Bulldogs

High Point Panthers vs. UNC Asheville Bulldogs Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina

Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

