The Carolina Hurricanes, Teuvo Teravainen included, will play the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Teravainen's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Teuvo Teravainen vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Teravainen Season Stats Insights

Teravainen's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:57 per game on the ice, is +3.

In 10 of 39 games this year Teravainen has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 15 of 39 games this year, Teravainen has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Teravainen has posted an assist in a game seven times this season in 39 games played, including multiple assists once.

Teravainen's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Teravainen going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Teravainen Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have given up 118 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-12).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 39 Games 1 21 Points 0 13 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.