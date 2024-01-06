Will Teuvo Teravainen Score a Goal Against the Blues on January 6?
Can we anticipate Teuvo Teravainen scoring a goal when the Carolina Hurricanes face off with the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Teuvo Teravainen score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Teravainen stats and insights
- Teravainen has scored in 10 of 39 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Blues.
- He has four goals on the power play, and also three assists.
- Teravainen averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.3%.
Blues defensive stats
- On defense, the Blues are allowing 118 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.8 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Teravainen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/5/2024
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|19:31
|Away
|W 6-2
|1/2/2024
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:59
|Away
|W 6-1
|12/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|18:52
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/28/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|18:07
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/27/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:15
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|13:13
|Home
|L 5-4
|12/21/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|15:39
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:12
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|20:09
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/15/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|18:26
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
Hurricanes vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO
