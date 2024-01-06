On Saturday, January 6, West Charlotte High School will host Sun Valley High School, beginning at 4:00 PM ET.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Sun Valley vs. West Charlotte Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Mecklenburg County Games Today

Hemingway High School at Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on January 6

1:00 PM ET on January 6 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Ravenscroft High School at Charlotte Country Day School

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on January 6

1:30 PM ET on January 6 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

South Mecklenburg High School at Richmond Senior High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on January 6

2:00 PM ET on January 6 Location: Rockingham, NC

Rockingham, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

United Faith Christian Academy at Blue Ridge School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 6

7:30 PM ET on January 6 Location: St. George, VA

St. George, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at West Charlotte High School