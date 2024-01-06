On Saturday, January 6, West Charlotte High School will host Sun Valley High School, beginning at 4:00 PM ET.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Sun Valley vs. West Charlotte Game Information

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: Charlotte, NC
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Mecklenburg County Games Today

Hemingway High School at Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on January 6
  • Location: Charlotte, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Ravenscroft High School at Charlotte Country Day School

  • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on January 6
  • Location: Charlotte, NC
  • Conference: NCISAA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

South Mecklenburg High School at Richmond Senior High School

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on January 6
  • Location: Rockingham, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

United Faith Christian Academy at Blue Ridge School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 6
  • Location: St. George, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at West Charlotte High School

  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on January 6
  • Location: Charlotte, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.