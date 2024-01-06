North Carolina Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Sun Valley High School vs. West Charlotte High School Game - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, January 6, West Charlotte High School will host Sun Valley High School, beginning at 4:00 PM ET.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sun Valley vs. West Charlotte Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Mecklenburg County Games Today
Hemingway High School at Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ravenscroft High School at Charlotte Country Day School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Mecklenburg High School at Richmond Senior High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Rockingham, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
United Faith Christian Academy at Blue Ridge School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: St. George, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at West Charlotte High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.