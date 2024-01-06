Will Seth Jarvis Score a Goal Against the Blues on January 6?
Will Seth Jarvis score a goal when the Carolina Hurricanes square off against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Seth Jarvis score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Jarvis stats and insights
- In 11 of 39 games this season, Jarvis has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blues.
- On the power play he has eight goals, plus two assists.
- Jarvis averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.4%.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have given up 118 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 16.8 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Jarvis recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/5/2024
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|20:17
|Away
|W 6-2
|1/2/2024
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|19:17
|Away
|W 6-1
|12/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|21:38
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/28/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/27/2023
|Predators
|2
|1
|1
|17:38
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|15:12
|Home
|L 5-4
|12/21/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:00
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|17:57
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|20:49
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/15/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|17:16
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
Hurricanes vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
