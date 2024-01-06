The Queens (NC) Royals (5-7) meet a fellow ASUN squad, the Kennesaw State Owls (4-7), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at KSU Convocation Center. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Queens (NC) vs. Kennesaw State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Queens (NC) Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Queens (NC) Players to Watch

Nicole Gwynn: 16.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

16.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Jordyn Weaver: 9.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Adia Brisker: 5.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Alexandria Johnson: 8.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Kinley Brown: 5.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kennesaw State Players to Watch

Prencis Harden: 13.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Carly Hooks: 9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Kyndall Golden: 2.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.1 BLK

2.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.1 BLK Trynce Taylor: 7.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Keyarah Berry: 6.9 PTS, 3 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.