Will Queens (NC) be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Queens (NC)'s complete tournament resume.

Want to bet on Queens (NC)'s upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Queens (NC) ranks

Record ASUN Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 0-1 NR NR 345

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Queens (NC)'s best wins

In terms of its best win this season, Queens (NC) took down the South Carolina Upstate Spartans at home on November 17. The final score was 61-51. Alexandria Johnson, as the top scorer in the victory over South Carolina Upstate, recorded 22 points, while Nicole Gwynn was second on the team with 20.

Next best wins

64-61 on the road over Winthrop (No. 300/RPI) on December 3

66-48 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 302/RPI) on December 30

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Queens (NC)'s quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-4

Against Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Royals are 3-4 -- tied for the 38th-most defeats.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Queens (NC) has the luxury of facing the 10th-easiest schedule in the nation the rest of the way.

The Royals have 15 games left on the schedule, with six contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and seven games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Queens' upcoming schedule features no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Queens (NC)'s next game

Matchup: Queens (NC) Royals vs. Jacksonville Dolphins

Queens (NC) Royals vs. Jacksonville Dolphins Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Queens (NC) games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.