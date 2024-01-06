The Queens Royals (6-9, 0-0 ASUN) will try to end a four-game losing skid when visiting the Kennesaw State Owls (9-5, 0-0 ASUN) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at KSU Convocation Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Queens vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Queens Stats Insights

  • The Royals' 43.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Owls have given up to their opponents (42.1%).
  • This season, Queens has a 3-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.1% from the field.
  • The Royals are the 63rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls sit at 54th.
  • The Royals' 79.9 points per game are just 1.9 more points than the 78.0 the Owls allow.
  • Queens has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 78.0 points.

Queens Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Queens scores 96.8 points per game. Away, it scores 68.6.
  • The Royals give up 77.0 points per game at home, and 89.9 on the road.
  • Queens knocks down more 3-pointers at home (12.7 per game) than away (8.1). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.8%) than away (28.3%).

Queens Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 @ Mercer L 84-65 Hawkins Arena
12/22/2023 @ Clemson L 109-79 Littlejohn Coliseum
12/30/2023 @ Duke L 106-69 Cameron Indoor Stadium
1/6/2024 @ Kennesaw State - KSU Convocation Center
1/10/2024 FGCU - Curry Arena
1/12/2024 Stetson - Curry Arena

