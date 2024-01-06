How to Watch Queens vs. Kennesaw State on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Queens Royals (6-9, 0-0 ASUN) will try to end a four-game losing skid when visiting the Kennesaw State Owls (9-5, 0-0 ASUN) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at KSU Convocation Center. The game airs on ESPN+.
Queens vs. Kennesaw State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
Queens Stats Insights
- The Royals' 43.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Owls have given up to their opponents (42.1%).
- This season, Queens has a 3-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.1% from the field.
- The Royals are the 63rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls sit at 54th.
- The Royals' 79.9 points per game are just 1.9 more points than the 78.0 the Owls allow.
- Queens has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 78.0 points.
Queens Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Queens scores 96.8 points per game. Away, it scores 68.6.
- The Royals give up 77.0 points per game at home, and 89.9 on the road.
- Queens knocks down more 3-pointers at home (12.7 per game) than away (8.1). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.8%) than away (28.3%).
Queens Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Mercer
|L 84-65
|Hawkins Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Clemson
|L 109-79
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|@ Duke
|L 106-69
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|1/6/2024
|@ Kennesaw State
|-
|KSU Convocation Center
|1/10/2024
|FGCU
|-
|Curry Arena
|1/12/2024
|Stetson
|-
|Curry Arena
